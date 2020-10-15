Alaska Air National Guard unveils new tail flash on Stratotanker aircraft at Eielson AFB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing here was unveiled showcasing a new tail flash on the wing’s aircraft, Oct. 15, 2020. A polar bear stands strong on the wing’s tail flash representing the arctic region and spirit of Alaska. The geometric design of the polar bear highlights the wing’s culture of innovation. The 168th Wing continues to have strong ties to local communities in interior Alaska as the “hometown Air Force.” In collaboration with Tanana Chiefs Conference, the 168th Wing honors interior communities on the wing’s aircraft. The first KC-135 to be revealed honors Minto and is one of nine total aircraft representing Alaska interior communities. The next aircraft to be unveiled will honor Gwichyaa Zhee, Grayling, Huslia, Tetlin, Telida, and Tanana. Additionally, Fairbanks and North Pole will be displayed on the final two aircraft.