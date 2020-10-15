Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air National Guard unveils new tail flash on Stratotanker aircraft at Eielson AFB

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. William A Keele 

    168th Wing / Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing here was unveiled showcasing a new tail flash on the wing’s aircraft, Oct. 15, 2020. A polar bear stands strong on the wing’s tail flash representing the arctic region and spirit of Alaska. The geometric design of the polar bear highlights the wing’s culture of innovation. The 168th Wing continues to have strong ties to local communities in interior Alaska as the “hometown Air Force.” In collaboration with Tanana Chiefs Conference, the 168th Wing honors interior communities on the wing’s aircraft. The first KC-135 to be revealed honors Minto and is one of nine total aircraft representing Alaska interior communities. The next aircraft to be unveiled will honor Gwichyaa Zhee, Grayling, Huslia, Tetlin, Telida, and Tanana. Additionally, Fairbanks and North Pole will be displayed on the final two aircraft.

