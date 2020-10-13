Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Tank Submission

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Trevor Tiernan 

    67th Cyberspace Wing

    Col Lauren Courchaine, 67th Cyberspace Operations Group commander
    CAPT Brian Courchaine, Commanding Officer, Reserve Intelligence Unit, San Antonio

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 17:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769940
    VIRIN: 201013-F-YN705-0002
    Filename: DOD_108024978
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2021

