Col Lauren Courchaine, 67th Cyberspace Operations Group commander
CAPT Brian Courchaine, Commanding Officer, Reserve Intelligence Unit, San Antonio
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 17:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769940
|VIRIN:
|201013-F-YN705-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108024978
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spark Tank Submission, by Trevor Tiernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT