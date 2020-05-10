Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Training

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARRF), Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, conduct a training exercise on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Ariz. Sept. 28, 2020. ARRF set up the Mobile Aircraft Fire Training Device (MAFTD) to maitain mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 17:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769938
    VIRIN: 201005-M-VB101-1001
    Filename: DOD_108024974
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Training, by LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

