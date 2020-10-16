Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH leadership speaks on the annual Hiring Our Heroes virtual career fair

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles and Sgt. Luke Kuennen

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Sgt. Maj. Lester Williams, sergeant major, MCBH, speak about the annual Hiring Our Heroes virtual career fair, MCBH, Oct. 15, 2020. The virtual career fair aids transitioning service members, veterans, and their spouses in finding fulfilling employment in the civilian sector. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 17:23
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH leadership speaks on the annual Hiring Our Heroes virtual career fair, by Cpl Jose Angeles and Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations

