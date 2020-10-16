MCBH leadership speaks on the annual Hiring Our Heroes virtual career fair

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Sgt. Maj. Lester Williams, sergeant major, MCBH, speak about the annual Hiring Our Heroes virtual career fair, MCBH, Oct. 15, 2020. The virtual career fair aids transitioning service members, veterans, and their spouses in finding fulfilling employment in the civilian sector. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)
