Col Dudik COVID-19 Update

Col Chuck Dudik gives a COVID-19 update to all service members aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. Col Dudik gave the update to keep service members informed of the current guidelines of MCAS Yuma during COVID. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 17:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769935
|VIRIN:
|201014-M-VB101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108024956
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
