    Col Dudik COVID-19 Update

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Col Chuck Dudik gives a COVID-19 update to all service members aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. Col Dudik gave the update to keep service members informed of the current guidelines of MCAS Yuma during COVID. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 17:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769935
    VIRIN: 201014-M-VB101-1001
    Filename: DOD_108024956
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Dudik COVID-19 Update, by LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

