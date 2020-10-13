Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Krempel, an equipment manager with the 1st Special Operations Force Support Squadron, emphasises the importance of service’s role in the 1st Special Operations Wing and the many tenant units missions at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct 14, 2020. The 1st SOFSS operates multiple locations on base including two dining facilities and two fitness centers that all promote mission readiness so our Air Commandos can accomplish the mission any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    This work, A Day in the Life: Services, by A1C David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

