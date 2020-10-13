A Day in the Life: Services

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Krempel, an equipment manager with the 1st Special Operations Force Support Squadron, emphasises the importance of service’s role in the 1st Special Operations Wing and the many tenant units missions at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct 14, 2020. The 1st SOFSS operates multiple locations on base including two dining facilities and two fitness centers that all promote mission readiness so our Air Commandos can accomplish the mission any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)