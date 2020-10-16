Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spark Tank Competition: SrA Kalei Sloan and Capt. Benjamin Kram (Dyess AFB)

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Senior Airman Kalei Sloan and Capt. Benjamin Kram pitches their idea for optimizing the sponsorship program digitally for Air Force Spark Tank competition consideration. (AMC PHOENIX Spark Tank 2020)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 16:45
    Video ID: 769912
    VIRIN: 201016-F-XX001-2001
    Filename: DOD_108024803
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    sponsorship program
    Spark Tank
    AMC PHOENIX Spark Tank 2020

