Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct refueling operations at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, La., prior to their insertion into the training area. The Soldiers responsible for handling this imperative task are Petroleum Supply Specialists (92F), an essential part of the Bastogne fighting force, ensuring that any refueling is safely done according to protocol. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin A. Moeller, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769904
|VIRIN:
|200912-A-DQ133-608
|Filename:
|DOD_108024730
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bastogne Soldiers Conduct Refueling Operations at JRTC, by SSG Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT