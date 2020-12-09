Bastogne Soldiers Conduct Refueling Operations at JRTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct refueling operations at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, La., prior to their insertion into the training area. The Soldiers responsible for handling this imperative task are Petroleum Supply Specialists (92F), an essential part of the Bastogne fighting force, ensuring that any refueling is safely done according to protocol. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin A. Moeller, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)