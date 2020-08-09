Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 8 Bells

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo: In recognition of the Annual Eight Bells – Sea Service celebration the crew crafted a submission for the video contest. This event honors the sacrifices of the women and men serving aboard Coast Guard cutters, and highlights the hard work of the thousands of shore-side personnel who enable our fleet to operate. In 2020 we are celebrating more than 230 years of our sea-going traditions, currently upheld by over 8,000 active duty personnel aboard our 255 cutters. (USCG Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769901
    VIRIN: 201016-G-DE731-0001
    Filename: DOD_108024702
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 8 Bells, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Sea Service Celebration
    8 Bells

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT