2020 8 Bells

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo: In recognition of the Annual Eight Bells – Sea Service celebration the crew crafted a submission for the video contest. This event honors the sacrifices of the women and men serving aboard Coast Guard cutters, and highlights the hard work of the thousands of shore-side personnel who enable our fleet to operate. In 2020 we are celebrating more than 230 years of our sea-going traditions, currently upheld by over 8,000 active duty personnel aboard our 255 cutters. (USCG Video)