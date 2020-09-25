DCNG hosts Guardian Shield 20-02

The District of Columbia Air National Guard designed and hosted Guardian Shield 20-02 Sept. 21-25, the largest live-fly cruise missile defense exercise ever held by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The multi-service, mass-participant exercise tested cruise missile defense tactics, techniques and procedures designed to meet the NORTHCOM mission of deterring, detecting and defeating threats to the United States. Outcomes from the exercise will help develop and refine cruise missile defense expertise and tactics that can be called upon by Combatant Commands when the need arises. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)
