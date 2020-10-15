Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Malmstrom Sponsorship Programs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Mrs. Mariah Strange is one of the 341st Comptroller Squadron sponsorship program managers, and does an amazing job welcoming our new Airmen and their families. The 341st CPTS team recognizes the importance of making Airmen feel welcome, and work to establish a connection with them before they arrive here at Malmstrom.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 12:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 769867
    VIRIN: 201015-F-JB127-832
    Filename: DOD_108024450
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malmstrom Sponsorship Programs, by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Missile
    Montana
    Deterrence
    ICBM
    People
    Air Force
    USAF
    Defense
    Readiness
    Mission
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Malmstrom AFB
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Strategic
    AFGSC
    341st Missile Wing
    341st MW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT