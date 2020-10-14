Airman Spotlight - Lt Col Javier Velazquez

To wrap up Hispanic Heritage Month, Lt Col Javier Velazquez, 819th RED HORSE squadron commander sat down to talk about what it means to lead, why his Airmen are important, and how it feels to lead a RED Horse squadron.
