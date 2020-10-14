Airman Spotlight - Lt Col Javier Velazquez

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To wrap up Hispanic Heritage Month, Lt Col Javier Velazquez, 819th RED HORSE squadron commander sat down to talk about what it means to lead, why his Airmen are important, and how it feels to lead a RED Horse squadron.