Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel 15 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a crewmember from a fishing vessel Oct. 15, 2020, 15 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report at 8:30 p.m. from the crew of the fishing vessel Los Nietos stating a crewmember suffered a head injury. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)
