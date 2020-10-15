Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel 15 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas

    BAFFIN BAY, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a crewmember from a fishing vessel Oct. 15, 2020, 15 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report at 8:30 p.m. from the crew of the fishing vessel Los Nietos stating a crewmember suffered a head injury. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BAFFIN BAY, TX, US 
    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel 15 miles off Baffin Bay, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medevac
    USCG
    Corpus Christi
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

