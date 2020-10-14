141st Operations Group CONUS Airspace tool submitted for Innovation program.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 11:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769844
|VIRIN:
|201014-F-EV844-671
|PIN:
|141009
|Filename:
|DOD_108024265
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 141st Operations Group Innovation submission, by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT