AUSA 2020 CMF 6 - Preparing the Force for MDO: Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model (ReARMM)
Speakers
LTG Charles Flynn
LTG Tony Crutchfield
LTG Leopoldo Quintas
LTG Flem Walker
Dr. Conrad Crane
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 11:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|769836
|Filename:
|DOD_108024220
|Length:
|00:46:37
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AUSA 2020 CMF 6 - Preparing the Force for MDO: Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model (ReARMM), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT