    141st Avionics Innovation

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    141st Avionics section showing off their avionics trainer simulator.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769827
    VIRIN: 201015-F-EV844-359
    PIN: 141099
    Filename: DOD_108024036
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    This work, 141st Avionics Innovation, by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Avionics
    ANG
    141 ARW
    Fairchild Airforce Base
    141 ANG
    141 Maintenance Group
    141 MXG

