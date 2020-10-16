Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside AFIMSC COVID Testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In this episode of Inside AFIMSC, we look at how the Air Force has increased COVID testing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 10:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769823
    VIRIN: 201016-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_108024008
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC COVID Testing, by James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Texas
    San Antonio
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Buehler
    Inside AFIMSC
    AFICC
    AFMRA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT