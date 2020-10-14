Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Free COVID-19 Testing - High Point, NC - OCTOBER

    NC, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen provides assistance during a COVID-19 free test-site location, High Point, North Carolina, October 14, 2020. The NCNG is working with North Carolina Emergency Management, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local health care agencies to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released).

    This work, Free COVID-19 Testing - High Point, NC - OCTOBER, by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    NCNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19 National Guard

