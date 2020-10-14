Free COVID-19 Testing - High Point, NC - OCTOBER

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen provides assistance during a COVID-19 free test-site location, High Point, North Carolina, October 14, 2020. The NCNG is working with North Carolina Emergency Management, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local health care agencies to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released).
|10.14.2020
|10.16.2020 09:50
|Package
|769819
|201014-A-AK274-505
|DOD_108023968
|00:01:39
|NC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
