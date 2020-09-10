U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul Olexa, a 509th Bomb Wing Spark Tank participant, pitches the magnetic rug during the 2020 Spark Tank innovation competition at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 9, 2020. The competition allowed Airmen to pitch to a panel of judges and two finalist were selected from the 10 pitches and will now compete at the Air Force Global Strike Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
