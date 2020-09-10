Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mag Rug

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul Olexa, a 509th Bomb Wing Spark Tank participant, pitches the magnetic rug during the 2020 Spark Tank innovation competition at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 9, 2020. The competition allowed Airmen to pitch to a panel of judges and two finalist were selected from the 10 pitches and will now compete at the Air Force Global Strike Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 10:50
    Category:
    Video ID: 769816
    VIRIN: 201016-F-F3340-0002
    Filename: DOD_108023936
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mag Rug, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT