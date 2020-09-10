video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769816" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul Olexa, a 509th Bomb Wing Spark Tank participant, pitches the magnetic rug during the 2020 Spark Tank innovation competition at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 9, 2020. The competition allowed Airmen to pitch to a panel of judges and two finalist were selected from the 10 pitches and will now compete at the Air Force Global Strike Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)