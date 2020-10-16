A contingent of F-16C Fighting Falcons and support personnel assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrived at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Oct 10-11, 2020. The 77th "Gamblers" will play a key role in supporting the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing's mission in sustaining and defending joint and partner forces by projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769811
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-LZ012-841
|Filename:
|DOD_108023897
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 77th EFS 'Gamblers' arrive to PSAB, by SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT