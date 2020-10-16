77th EFS 'Gamblers' arrive to PSAB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A contingent of F-16C Fighting Falcons and support personnel assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrived at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Oct 10-11, 2020. The 77th "Gamblers" will play a key role in supporting the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing's mission in sustaining and defending joint and partner forces by projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters)