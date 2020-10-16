Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th EFS 'Gamblers' arrive to PSAB

    SAUDI ARABIA

    10.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A contingent of F-16C Fighting Falcons and support personnel assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron arrived at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Oct 10-11, 2020. The 77th "Gamblers" will play a key role in supporting the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing's mission in sustaining and defending joint and partner forces by projecting combat airpower in support of theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769811
    VIRIN: 201016-F-LZ012-841
    Filename: DOD_108023897
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th EFS 'Gamblers' arrive to PSAB, by SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    TAGS

    F16
    Shaw AFB
    AFCENT
    Airman
    Gamblers
    Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
    KSA
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB

