    2020 "1-7-Niner" October RSD

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson  

    179th Airlift Wing

    Highlights from the past month covering everything going on at the 179th Airlift Wing. (Ohio Air National Guard video by SrA Marc Wilson/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 09:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 769810
    VIRIN: 201015-Z-AG489-001
    Filename: DOD_108023892
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 "1-7-Niner" October RSD, by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    C130
    179th
    179th Airlift Wing
    COVID19

