Highlights from the past month covering everything going on at the 179th Airlift Wing. (Ohio Air National Guard video by SrA Marc Wilson/Released).
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 09:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|769810
|VIRIN:
|201015-Z-AG489-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108023892
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 "1-7-Niner" October RSD, by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT