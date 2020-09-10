The Red Tails welcome their new fighter squadron, the 391st Bold Tigers and say farewell to the 492nd Madhatters.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 07:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769805
|VIRIN:
|201009-F-GV306-563
|Filename:
|DOD_108023843
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Welcome Home Tigers!, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
