    AFN Europe Report October 15, 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    10.15.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: USAG Rhineland-Pfalz earns top garrison in Europe award and one Ramstein Airman saves his command millions with his quick thinking.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 07:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 769804
    VIRIN: 201015-F-PQ209-007
    Filename: DOD_108023842
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report October 15, 2020, by A1C Madeleine Jinks and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    AFN Europe
    USAG Rhineland-Pfalz
    IMCOM Europe
    86th Communication Squadron

