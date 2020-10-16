31st FW Airmen put ‘AFE’ in safe during NATO enhanced Air Policing

Approximately 140 personnel and six F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 555th FS deployed in support of the NATO eAP in Bulgaria, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 23, 2020, along with various units from Aviano Air Base, Italy.
NATO eAP is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions and deterrence posture in response to the evolving security situation.
During NATO eAP AFE Airmen are responsible for inspecting and maintaining life-saving equipment to include oxygen masks, life preservers, survival masks, anti-exposure suits, radios and recovery kits.
