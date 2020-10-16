Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW Airmen put ‘AFE’ in safe during NATO enhanced Air Policing

    BULGARIA

    10.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Approximately 140 personnel and six F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 555th FS deployed in support of the NATO eAP in Bulgaria, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 23, 2020, along with various units from Aviano Air Base, Italy.
    NATO eAP is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions and deterrence posture in response to the evolving security situation.
    During NATO eAP AFE Airmen are responsible for inspecting and maintaining life-saving equipment to include oxygen masks, life preservers, survival masks, anti-exposure suits, radios and recovery kits.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 05:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769795
    VIRIN: 201016-F-ZX177-869
    Filename: DOD_108023800
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: BG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW Airmen put ‘AFE’ in safe during NATO enhanced Air Policing, by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAirForce
    AirPolicing
    AirPolicingBG /ОхранаНаВъздушнотоПространство

