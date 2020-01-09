BRoll package of Team AUAB members enlisting/commissioning into the U.S. Space Force at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 04:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769785
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-VH373-400
|Filename:
|DOD_108023769
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Space Force Enlistment BRoll, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
