USS Winston Churchill Renders Aid to Iranian Mariners in Distress While Operating Under Combined Maritime Forces

201015-N-PS962-1006 ARABIAN SEA (Oct. 15, 2020) While under Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) tasking, a boarding team from USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) provides food and water to an Iranian-flagged dhow in distress in the Arabian Sea, Oct. 15. The boarding team transited to the distressed vessel via a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) and conducted an initial seaworthiness inspection and to assist the mariners with provisions. Churchill remained on scene until Omani authorities could arrive and render further assistance to get the vessel underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Staats IV)