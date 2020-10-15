Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Winston Churchill Renders Aid to Iranian Mariners in Distress While Operating Under Combined Maritime Forces

    ARABIAN SEA

    10.15.2020

    201015-N-PS962-1006 ARABIAN SEA (Oct. 15, 2020) While under Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) tasking, a boarding team from USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) provides food and water to an Iranian-flagged dhow in distress in the Arabian Sea, Oct. 15. The boarding team transited to the distressed vessel via a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) and conducted an initial seaworthiness inspection and to assist the mariners with provisions. Churchill remained on scene until Omani authorities could arrive and render further assistance to get the vessel underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Staats IV)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 05:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769778
    VIRIN: 201015-N-PS962-1006
    Filename: DOD_108023762
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
