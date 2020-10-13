Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report October 13, 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    10.13.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: the only U.S. F-15 fighter squadron in Europe’s is supporting NATO in Iceland and eligible NCO’s can now apply to join the U.S Army’s JAG office.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report October 13, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-15
    Iceland
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    AFN Europe
    493rd fighter squadron
    Strong Europe

