On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: the only U.S. F-15 fighter squadron in Europe’s is supporting NATO in Iceland and eligible NCO’s can now apply to join the U.S Army’s JAG office.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 02:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|769772
|VIRIN:
|201013-D-TX415-684
|Filename:
|DOD_108023716
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report October 13, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT