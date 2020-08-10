U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, assemble and disassemble a mobile expandable container configuration on Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 8, 2020. The MECC represents a future concept providing a faster and more tactical approach for commanding and controlling units in a distributed maritime operation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Cottingham)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 23:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769766
|VIRIN:
|201008-M-GD947-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108023625
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, U.S. Marines with HQBN 3d Marine Division set up a MECC, by LCpl Katherine Cottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
