    U.S. Marines with HQBN 3d Marine Division set up a MECC

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.08.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Cottingham 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, assemble and disassemble a mobile expandable container configuration on Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 8, 2020. The MECC represents a future concept providing a faster and more tactical approach for commanding and controlling units in a distributed maritime operation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Cottingham)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 23:49
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with HQBN 3d Marine Division set up a MECC, by LCpl Katherine Cottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Pacific
    Headquarters Battalion
    HQBN
    3DMARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    Kin Blue
    MECC
    Maritime Operation
    Noble Fury

