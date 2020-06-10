Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Misawa Fire Muster

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.06.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base held a fire muster as part of Fire Prevention Week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 22:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769761
    VIRIN: 201006-N-KP948-0001
    Filename: DOD_108023611
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Fire Muster, by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire Muster
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT