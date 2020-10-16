Japanese Lesson – Numbers 101

201016-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 16, 2020) How many times have you been to the store and not understood the cashier? Here is an introduction to Japanese numbers that will also help you better understand banknotes and coins! (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
