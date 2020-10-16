Japanese Lesson – Numbers 101

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201016-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 16, 2020) How many times have you been to the store and not understood the cashier? Here is an introduction to Japanese numbers that will also help you better understand banknotes and coins! (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)