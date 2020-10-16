Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Lesson – Numbers 101

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    AFN Sasebo

    201016-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 16, 2020) How many times have you been to the store and not understood the cashier? Here is an introduction to Japanese numbers that will also help you better understand banknotes and coins! (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

