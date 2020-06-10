Rocket Minute, Ep 6: Virtual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

As the COVID-19 pandemic keep people from working on-site or gathering in large clusters to celebrate events, the people of the Space and Missile Systems Center is being creative and going virtual to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month. The Hispanic Latino Organization (HLO) organized these virtual events in lieu of their annual celebration of Hispanic heritage month.
Featuring:
Eric Lima-Gomez
Class Instructor
Employee Relations, SMC/DP
Staff Sgt. Joanna Ellerbe, USAF
Class Instructor
NCOIC, Equal Opportunity
