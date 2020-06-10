Rocket Minute, Ep 6: Virtual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the COVID-19 pandemic keep people from working on-site or gathering in large clusters to celebrate events, the people of the Space and Missile Systems Center is being creative and going virtual to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month. The Hispanic Latino Organization (HLO) organized these virtual events in lieu of their annual celebration of Hispanic heritage month.



Featuring:

Eric Lima-Gomez

Class Instructor

Employee Relations, SMC/DP



Staff Sgt. Joanna Ellerbe, USAF

Class Instructor

NCOIC, Equal Opportunity