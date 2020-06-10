Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rocket Minute, Ep 6: Virtual Hispanic Heritage Celebration (lower third included)

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    As the COVID-19 pandemic keep people from working on-site or gathering in large clusters to celebrate events, the people of the Space and Missile Systems Center is being creative and going virtual to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month. The Hispanic Latino Organization (HLO) organized these virtual events in lieu of their annual celebration of Hispanic heritage month.

    Lower-third Featuring:
    Eric Lima-Gomez
    Class Instructor
    Employee Relations, SMC/DP

    Staff Sgt. Joanna Ellerbe, USAF
    Class Instructor
    NCOIC, Equal Opportunity

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 21:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769753
    VIRIN: 201006-X-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_108023529
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rocket Minute, Ep 6: Virtual Hispanic Heritage Celebration (lower third included), by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hispanic heritage
    latino
    DLPT
    virtual class
    learn Spanish

