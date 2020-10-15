Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-ROLL: Coast Guard partners with Florida agencies to remove oil from Gulf Islands National Seashore

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PERDIDO KEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard federal on scene coordinator and the state on scene coordinator from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, in consultation with Federal Trustees: Department of Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, and the National Park Service, coordinated efforts to remove weathered oil, discovered after Hurricane Sally, from a half-mile area of Johnson Beach, Florida, Oct. 15, 2020.The impacted area is located on federally designated, critical habitat and marine protected areas. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ed Wargo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 19:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769747
    VIRIN: 201015-G-HU058-001
    Filename: DOD_108023436
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PERDIDO KEY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Coast Guard partners with Florida agencies to remove oil from Gulf Islands National Seashore, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    operations
    NPS
    safety
    USCG
    oil
    NOAA
    response
    pollution
    Florida
    hazard
    National Seashore
    FDEP
    Hurricane Sally
    Environmental Response team
    Johnson Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT