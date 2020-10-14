Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-24 U.S. Marine Corps worship service interview submission

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Cpl. Eric Tso 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii discuss what “keeping the faith” means to them. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Tso)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-24 U.S. Marine Corps worship service interview submission, by Cpl Eric Tso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

