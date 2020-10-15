141st Maintenance Group Airmen from the avionics section show their Avionics trainer.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 18:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|769739
|VIRIN:
|201015-Z-EV844-975
|PIN:
|141005
|Filename:
|DOD_108023317
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 141st Maintenance Video, by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT