    141st Maintenance Video

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    141st Maintenance Group Airmen from the avionics section show their Avionics trainer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 18:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 769739
    VIRIN: 201015-Z-EV844-975
    PIN: 141005
    Filename: DOD_108023317
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141st Maintenance Video, by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintenance
    innovation
    141st ARW
    141st MXG

