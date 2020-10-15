A proposed replacement for the current launcher closure door hydraulic actuator power unit. This proposal is from Staff Sgt. Matthew Thorn, 741st Maintenance Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Justin Latham, 341st Maintenance Group, during a Wing 1 WERX event. Wing 1 WERX is a program that was initiated to develop and implement innovation initiatives across the 341st Missile Wing to increase lethality and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 18:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769733
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-DB969-0377
|Filename:
|DOD_108023238
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201015 Launcher Closure Door Hydraulic Actuator Power Unit Replacement, by SrA Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT