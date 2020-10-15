Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201015 Launcher Closure Door Hydraulic Actuator Power Unit Replacement

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Brosam 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    A proposed replacement for the current launcher closure door hydraulic actuator power unit. This proposal is from Staff Sgt. Matthew Thorn, 741st Maintenance Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Justin Latham, 341st Maintenance Group, during a Wing 1 WERX event. Wing 1 WERX is a program that was initiated to develop and implement innovation initiatives across the 341st Missile Wing to increase lethality and readiness.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 18:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769733
    VIRIN: 201015-F-DB969-0377
    Filename: DOD_108023238
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    group
    maintenance
    readiness
    341st
    lethality
    missile wing
    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2021

