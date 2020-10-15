201015 Launcher Closure Door Hydraulic Actuator Power Unit Replacement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A proposed replacement for the current launcher closure door hydraulic actuator power unit. This proposal is from Staff Sgt. Matthew Thorn, 741st Maintenance Squadron, and Staff Sgt. Justin Latham, 341st Maintenance Group, during a Wing 1 WERX event. Wing 1 WERX is a program that was initiated to develop and implement innovation initiatives across the 341st Missile Wing to increase lethality and readiness.