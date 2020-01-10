White Ribbon VA is a national call to action for men and women to pledge to never commit, condone, or remain silent about sexual harassment, sexual assault, or domestic violence. It is an opportunity for everyone to act, regardless of their gender. #WhiteRibbonVA
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 17:26
|Category:
|Video ID:
|769731
|VIRIN:
|201001-O-D0460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108023236
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, #WhiteRibbonVA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
