    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    White Ribbon VA is a national call to action for men and women to pledge to never commit, condone, or remain silent about sexual harassment, sexual assault, or domestic violence. It is an opportunity for everyone to act, regardless of their gender. #WhiteRibbonVA

