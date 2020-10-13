Velarde, a tactical power generation specialist with Bravo Company, 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, helped keep power flowing across Fort Polk, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura knocked out power, Aug. 27. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 16:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769717
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-DX878-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108023132
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|MANILA, PH
|Hometown:
|CONCORD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Generator repairer keeps powering flowing during recovery - no lower thirds, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT