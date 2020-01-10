Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing Comm B roll

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Phillip Cowen and Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Communications airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing display some of their capabilities Oct 1, 2020, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The airmen participated in a video production for an upcoming mission video. (U.S. Air Force video by Phil Cowen)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769715
    VIRIN: 201001-F-EW795-173
    Filename: DOD_108023129
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th Fighter Wing Comm B roll, by Phillip Cowen and A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communication-Computer Systems

    TAGS

    communications
    screen
    dark

