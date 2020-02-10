Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Col. Mendoza Speaks on Hispanic Heritage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air War College student, Lt. Col. Mendoza, reminds us to celebrate our differences and value our Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 16:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 769708
    VIRIN: 201002-F-NC309-909
    Filename: DOD_108023091
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Mendoza Speaks on Hispanic Heritage, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT