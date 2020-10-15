AIR STAR Lighting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airstar Lighting self-inflating balloon lights offer reduced glare lighting for a multitude of night time operations for both land and sea applications. The non-glare, 360-degree balloon lighting system is an easy to set-up and easy to manage lighting solution perfect for roadside maintenance, law enforcement check points, base camp lighting, marine vessel applications, and a number of emergency response operations. For more than 20 years, Airstar has dominated the field of safety lighting and continues to provide superior lighting solutions utilizing the latest technology available.