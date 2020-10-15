Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIR STAR Lighting

    UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Michael Madero 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Airstar Lighting self-inflating balloon lights offer reduced glare lighting for a multitude of night time operations for both land and sea applications. The non-glare, 360-degree balloon lighting system is an easy to set-up and easy to manage lighting solution perfect for roadside maintenance, law enforcement check points, base camp lighting, marine vessel applications, and a number of emergency response operations. For more than 20 years, Airstar has dominated the field of safety lighting and continues to provide superior lighting solutions utilizing the latest technology available.

    Tech Warrior Ops

