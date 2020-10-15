AIR STAR Lighting

Airstar Lighting self-inflating balloon lights offer reduced glare lighting for a multitude of night time operations for both land and sea applications. The non-glare, 360-degree balloon lighting system is an easy to set-up and easy to manage lighting solution perfect for roadside maintenance, law enforcement check points, base camp lighting, marine vessel applications, and a number of emergency response operations. For more than 20 years, Airstar has dominated the field of safety lighting and continues to provide superior lighting solutions utilizing the latest technology available.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 14:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769680
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-WY291-1143
|Filename:
|DOD_108022922
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT