    RF-A 21-1 Broll

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise simulating realistic air combat conditions began on Oct. 8 and will continue through Oct. 23, 2020. This is the second RED FLAG-Alaska exercise of the year and the first iteration to include joint participants since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing planners to build a more robust, well-rounded exercise.

    This broll package includes takeoffs and taxiing from day one of the exercise.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769660
    VIRIN: 201012-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_108022819
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RF-A 21-1 Broll, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Alaska
    USMC
    18th Aggressor Squadron
    FA-18
    Navy
    Air Force
    USN
    Marine Corps
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Eielson AFB
    VAQ-132
    VMFA-232
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW

