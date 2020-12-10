RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise simulating realistic air combat conditions began on Oct. 8 and will continue through Oct. 23, 2020. This is the second RED FLAG-Alaska exercise of the year and the first iteration to include joint participants since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing planners to build a more robust, well-rounded exercise.
This broll package includes takeoffs and taxiing from day one of the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769660
|VIRIN:
|201012-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108022819
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RF-A 21-1 Broll, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT