Arizona National Guard service members organize prepare boxes of groceries for residents Oct.14, 2020 at a local food bank in Snowflake, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 13:12
|Location:
|SNOWFLAKE, AZ, US
This work, AZNG deliver groceries to Snowflake residents, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
