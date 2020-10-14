AUSA 2020 Warriors Corner - The U.S. Army Reserve Medical Response to COVID-19
Speakers
MG Joe D Robinson
MAJ Erin Velazquez
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 13:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|769657
|Filename:
|DOD_108022808
|Length:
|00:10:45
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AUSA 2020 Warriors Corner - The U.S. Army Reserve Medical Response to COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT