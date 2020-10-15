Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corps works Overtime: Tussocks Removed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOORE HAVEN, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The tussocks removed and navigation route is clear. An estimated 35-40 acres of material was removed from the Okeechobee Waterway between Moore Haven Lock and Dam, and Structure 280 (S-280).

    The Corps has placed a buoy line in the rim canal at S-281, just north of the Moore Haven Lock and Dam which will remain in place to prevent additional Floating vegetation from entering the federal navigation channel.

    Operations crews worked 12-hour days and weekend to quickly reopen the Moore Haven Lock and Dam, and navigation along the waterway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769647
    VIRIN: 201013-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_108022741
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MOORE HAVEN, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: OKEECHOBEE, FL, US
    Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    waterway
    Lake Okeechobee
    federal navigation
    Water Hyacinth
    Tussocks
    Moore Haven Lock and Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT