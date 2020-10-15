Corps works Overtime: Tussocks Removed

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The tussocks removed and navigation route is clear. An estimated 35-40 acres of material was removed from the Okeechobee Waterway between Moore Haven Lock and Dam, and Structure 280 (S-280).



The Corps has placed a buoy line in the rim canal at S-281, just north of the Moore Haven Lock and Dam which will remain in place to prevent additional Floating vegetation from entering the federal navigation channel.



Operations crews worked 12-hour days and weekend to quickly reopen the Moore Haven Lock and Dam, and navigation along the waterway.