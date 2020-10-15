Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Around the Air Force AFN version w/ slate: NATO Peacetime Operations, Suicide Prevention Training, Next-Gen Helmets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights NATO police operations in the Icelandic region, family suicide prevention training and next generation ballistic helmets for security forces units as part of a modernization effort.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 11:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769629
    VIRIN: 201015-F-YO204-0002
    Filename: DOD_108022677
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force AFN version w/ slate: NATO Peacetime Operations, Suicide Prevention Training, Next-Gen Helmets, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NATO
    Suicide Prevention
    Helmets
    RAF Lakenheath
    Brigadier General
    Resilience
    AF
    Family
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    USAF
    Training
    Modernization
    Around The Air Force
    Police Operations
    Innovation
    ATAF
    AFTV
    Ballistic Helmets
    Andrew Hansen
    Peacetime Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT