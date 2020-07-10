Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freefallin'

    CAMP SHELBY, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. Conner Downey, Lance Cpl. Ryan Schmid and Cpl. JVonnta Taylor

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, 4th Marine Division conduct airborne operations during an annual training event at Camp Shelby, Miss., Oct. 6-7, 2020. Reservists with 3rd Force Recon display the capabilities airborne operations bring to the fight to maintain proficiency as the nation’s force in readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Conner Downey)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 11:53
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, LA, US
