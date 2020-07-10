Marines with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, 4th Marine Division conduct airborne operations during an annual training event at Camp Shelby, Miss., Oct. 6-7, 2020. Reservists with 3rd Force Recon display the capabilities airborne operations bring to the fight to maintain proficiency as the nation’s force in readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Conner Downey)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 11:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769627
|VIRIN:
|201007-M-GG711-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108022675
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Freefallin', by Sgt Conner Downey, LCpl Ryan Schmid and Cpl JVonnta Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
