    Icelandic Air Policing B-Roll

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    10.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Taxi, takeoffs and landings of F15C/D Eagles assigned to the 493rd expeditionary squadron conducting NATO Icelandic Air Policing on October 15, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769615
    VIRIN: 201015-F-HA846-001
    Filename: DOD_108022624
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Icelandic Air Policing B-Roll, by SrA Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    NATOinIceland

