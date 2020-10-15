Taxi, takeoffs and landings of F15C/D Eagles assigned to the 493rd expeditionary squadron conducting NATO Icelandic Air Policing on October 15, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2020 11:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769615
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-HA846-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108022624
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Icelandic Air Policing B-Roll, by SrA Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
