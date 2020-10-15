Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy All Hands: Learning from the Cole

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Who better than a survivor of the attack
    on the USS Cole to teach Battle Stations 21.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769614
    VIRIN: 201015-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_108022623
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy All Hands: Learning from the Cole, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Cole
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailor
    Battle Stations 21

